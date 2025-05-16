Takreem Foundation honours Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi and Shaikha Mai Al Khalifa at Dubai gala

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi has received Takreem Foundation's Cultural Excellence award.

The Emirati writer and researcher was among a number creative and political figures who were celebrated at a gala fundraiser that took place on Thursday at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Al Qassemi was honoured for his work in promoting Arab art and culture as founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, an independent initiative established in 2010. The foundation is dedicated to managing, preserving and exhibiting an extensive collection of modern and contemporary works from the region. It has hosted exhibitions around the world and contributed to the global visibility of Arab artists.

Al Qassemi has also taught at prestigious institutions, including Yale University, Columbia University, Boston College and American University of Sharjah. His courses often examine the intersection of politics, art and modern Arab history.

“I founded Barjeel Art Foundation about 15 years ago” Al Qassemi said in his acceptance speech. “It has been an enriching experience that introduced me to our contemporary culture and Arab identity. This joinery revealed an important truth: our responsibility isn’t just to share our culture and heritage with the world – we must also share it with one another.”

Other personalities celebrated at the event include Shaikha Mai Al Khalifa, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bahraini politician has been a prominent advocate for heritage preservation. In 2008, she was appointed as minister of information, and then served as the country’s minister of culture between 2010 and 2014.

As president of Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities, she has led several initiatives dedicated to restoring historic sites in the country. She has also worked closely with Unesco in her role as chairwoman of Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage.

The late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz was also given a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Saudi politician, businessman and philanthropist was an advocate for reforms in the kingdom. His son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal, received the award on his behalf.

A special distinction was also awarded to Pierre Choueiri, chairman and chief executive of Choueiri Group media company as well as to Al Multaqa Literary Salon.

Founded in 1998, Al Mutaqa is known for promoting intellectual exchange through discussions on literature, philosophy and art, pivoting these conversations around Arabic novels. The platform is recognised by Unesco and has contributed to the region's cultural landscape by hosting influential literary events, supporting emerging writers, and promoting a vibrant reading culture across the Arab world. The platform’s founder and president Asma Seddiq Al Mutawa received the award during the fundraising gala.

Takreem was established in 2010 with the aim of bringing Arab accomplishments and achievers to the forefront on a global stage. Since its inception, the foundation has honoured laureates from across the region.

Takreem awards ceremonies have been held in cities including Beirut, Doha, Manama, Paris, Marrakesh, Dubai, Cairo, Amman and Kuwait. It also hosts regular galas to raise funds for various humanitarian initiatives.

In 2024, the group partnered with Sesobel and Assameh Birth & Beyond – organisations that focus on children’s well-being – to raise funds to cover the medical expenses and daily needs for their beneficiaries for a full year.

