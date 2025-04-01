CinemaCon 2025 highlights: Cast for The Beatles film and Spider-Man 4 title are revealed

CinemaCon, the annual gathering of cinema owners, studios and industry insiders, has kicked off in Las Vegas with announcements, exclusive footage and star-studded presentations. The event runs until Thursday and offers a glimpse into Hollywood’s upcoming blockbusters. Here are some of the highlights so far. Director Sam Mendes took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 to reveal the cast for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/20/beatles-four-films-sam-mendes-2027/" target="_blank">upcoming biopic project</a> that focuses on The Beatles. He announced that all four films are set for cinematic release in April 2028. He also revealed the cast. with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney; Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon; Joseph Quinn playing George Harrison; and Barry Keoghan playing Ringo Starr. Each of the movies will focus on one of the band members. The project has the support of McCartney, Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison. It marks the first time they, and rights holders Apple, have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. “We’re not just making one film about the Beatles – we’re making four,” Mendes said. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.” <i>Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse</i> has been given release date of June 4, 2027, which will be four years after its predecessor, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/06/05/spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-raises-the-bar-on-animated-blockbusters/" target="_blank"><i>Across the Spider-Verse</i></a>, shattered franchise records. The announcement came the first clip of the new film was revealed. In it, Miles Morales declares that “everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go”. Hinting at another high-stakes, multiversal adventure, he adds “I'm gonna do my own thing”. The first Spider-Verse film, <i>Into the Spider-Verse</i> (2018), was praised for its animation and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, while <i>Across the Spider-Verse</i> (2023) grossed more than $682 million globally. The new film will haveShameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen) reprise their roles. Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man for a fourth instalment of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/28/spider-man-2-superhero-anniversary/" target="_blank">popular superhero franchise</a>. It was revealed that the title of the film will be <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i>. Production will begin this summer and the film is expected to be in cinemas on July 31, 2026. The movie's predecessor, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/12/15/spider-man-no-way-home-review-a-dizzying-trip-into-the-multiverse/" target="_blank"><i>Spider-Man: No Way Home </i>(2021)</a><i>,</i> became the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, taking in $1.95 billion at the box office around the world. It ended in a cliffhanger when Peter Parker (Holland), having accidentally broken open the multiverse, decided to erase his identity from the world. First-look footage reveals that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr are reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson in a new reboot of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/10/28/the-scariest-horror-movies-on-netflix-from-the-conjuring-to-escape-room/" target="_blank"><i>I Know What You Did Last Summer</i></a>, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film, which will be in cinemas on July 18, revolves around a group of five friends who covered up a deadly car accident a year earlier, only to find themselves hunted by a vengeful killer. As they’re stalked one by one by the slasher, the friends discover that this has happened before, so they turn to two survivors of the 1997 Southport Massacre for help.