Beatles Cinematic Universe? Sam Mendes preps four films about John, Paul, George and Ringo

The Beatles are no strangers to the big screen. Now, each member will be getting their own moment in (here comes) the sun.

Sam Mendes, the director behind American Beauty and Skyfall, is set to direct four interconnected films about music’s most famous quartet, each from the perspective of a different member, Deadline has reported.

The project, set for cinemas in 2027, already has the blessing of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the offspring of the two deceased members, John Lennon and George Harrison.

“This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them,” producer Pippa Harris told Deadline.

The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in not just one but a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film, all of which are to be directed by Sam Mendes. AP

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives, which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” Harris continued. “To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege.”

While there is no word yet on who will play the individual Beatles, nor who will write the films (though Deadline reports that writers are expected to be in place quickly), this prestige project, which will be released in a staggered manner throughout 2027, will feature be some of the most sought-after roles in the coming months.

This is far from the first series of films about The Beatles. McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and Starr themselves starred in 1964’s box office hit A Hard Day’s Night, which has spawned a legion of imitators, from The Monkees series to Spice World.

John Lennon has already had numerous solo films about him as well, including 2009's Nowhere Boy, in which he was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and 2010’s Lennon Naked starring Christopher Eccleston.