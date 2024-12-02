Brain rot, linked to mindlessly scrolling, has been named Oxford's Word of the Year 2024. Photo: Pexels
Brain rot, linked to mindlessly scrolling, has been named Oxford's Word of the Year 2024. Photo: Pexels

Culture

'Brain rot': Oxford's 2024 word of the year dates back to 1854

The term beat five others on the shortlist, including 'demure' and 'lore'

One Carlo Diaz

December 02, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit