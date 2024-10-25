Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide, from William Kentridge to Perform Sharjah

From an immersive art installation that draws inspiration from the landmarks and traditions of the UAE to the return of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/02/sharjah-biennial-16/" target="_blank">Sharjah Art Foundation</a>’s performance programme, here are a few things to look out for in the local cultural scene this weekend. William Kentridge’s first major solo exhibition in the region, A Shadow of a Shadow, highlights 17 performances by the South African artist that date back to the late 1980s. The performances include interpretations of Mozart’s opera <i>The Magic Flute </i>and Alfred Jarry’s play <i>Ubu Roi</i>, as well as original productions such as <i>The Head and the Load</i> (2018), which revolves around the experiences of Africans during the First World War. The exhibition is replete with objects and artworks that were used on stage as well as during the development stage, including drawings, puppets, props, costumes and installations. A Shadow of a Shadow draws its title from a play by the 13th-century playwright and puppeteer Muhammad Ibn Daniyal. The exhibition is curated by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, director of Sharjah Art Foundation, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/09/26/sharjah-art-foundations-first-head-of-performance-on-the-significance-of-his-new-role/" target="_blank">Tarek Abou El Fetouh</a>, senior curator and director of the Performance Department. <i>Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm-9pm; until December 8; Bait Al Serkal at Sharjah Art Foundation</i> Arte Museum Dubai has incorporated several new exhibitions into its immersive media space, all in keeping with the theme of eternal nature. They include landscapes of ever-blooming rose fields, glaciers, starry beaches as well as a mystical forest. However, one particularly stands out. Garden Life of the UAE surrounds visitors in a landscape that feels at once familiar and dreamy. The family-friendly exhibition features displays such as life in the desert under a stellar night sky. Another includes structures like Burj Khalifa and Museum of the Future looming from behind hills blossoming with flowers and palms. <i>Monday to Thursday, 10am-11pm; Friday to Sunday, 10am-midnight; Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai</i> The first production of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/22/perform-sharjah-theatre-line-up/" target="_blank">Perform Sharjah</a>’s new season takes place this weekend. <i>Mute </i>by Kuwaiti director and playwright Sulayman Al Bassam examines the brief moment of silence that followed the Beirut Port explosion in 2020. Produced with actress Hala Omran and the Beirut electro-acoustic duo Two or the Dragon, the performance blends music and singing with prose and audiovisual elements. <i>Mute </i>won the best production prize at the Carthage Theatre Festival, as well as prizes at the Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival. <i>Sunday, 8.30pm, Sharjah Performing Arts Academy</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/19/al-sidr-film-festival-nyuad/" target="_blank">Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival</a> is taking place under the theme All Living Beings. The three-day event will screen classics like <i>Kes</i> (1969) and <i>Donkey in a Brahmin Village</i> (1977), as well as animation features such as<i> The Red Turtle </i>(2016) and <i>Kawauso</i> (2023). Regional films like <i>Tree of Hell</i> (2024) and <i>The Beekeeper's Journey</i> (2024) will also be shown. While films are at the core of Al Sidr, panel discussions and activities are also highlights of the programme, and aim to hone an environmentally conscientious attitude. An immersive kayak experience is also taking place from 3pm on Friday, offering participants the chance to explore the mangrove forest around Al Reem Island. <i>Friday to Sunday, various times; Arts Centre at NYUAD</i>