Call of Duty Black Ops 6 countdown: Release time, setting and new features revealed

The wait is almost over for <i>Call of Duty</i> fans as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/11/black-ops-video-games-news-june-2024/" target="_blank">latest game, <i>Black Ops 6</i>,</a> will be ready to play at 12.01am on Friday. Once the clock ticks past midnight, gamers who have already purchased the digital version can download it onto their console. Physical copies will be available to purchase in stores tomorrow, too. <i>Black Ops 6 </i>will become the 21st mainline game in the franchise, and like the 2020 release <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-returns-with-fresh-thrills-and-intense-action-1.1113714" target="_blank"><i>Black Ops Cold War</i></a><i>,</i> it has been developed by Treyarch and published by Activision. As the countdown to the release continues, here's what fans need to know. <i>Black Ops 6</i> is set in 1991, with familiar characters from the previous <i>Black Ops</i> game, rogue operatives Troy Marshall and Frank Woods, returning. Fans can also look forward to the return of Zombie mode, which allows friends to play together and attempt to withstand hordes of zombies. Trailers have shown some of the '90s personalities that will feature in the game. These include former US presidents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/a-meeting-of-great-minds-when-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-met-queen-rania-and-bill-clinton-in-2002-1.965349" target="_blank">Bill Clinton</a> and George Bush Snr, former US secretary of state Colin Powell, former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and former Iraqi president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/09/hiding-saddam-hussein-film-red-sea-festival/" target="_blank">Saddam Hussein</a>. The previous game in the series, <i>Modern Warfare III</i>, contains a level in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/05/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-iii-dubai-map/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, set in a fictional resort called Hadiqa 6 Star, which sits on top of a high-rise building. <i>Black Ops 6</i> will have omnidirectional movement, allowing players to sprint, dive and slide in any direction. This will allow players a more fluid experience as they hide from enemies and swiftly make that deadly shot. The most sought-after feature in any <i>Call of Duty</i> game though is its online modes, where players join lobbies and compete against each other to score points to become among the best in the world. Black Ops 6 will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/08/microsofts-69-billion-call-of-duty-deal-could-hurt-gamers/" target="_blank"><i>Call of Duty</i></a> series is one of the most popular and profitable franchises in gaming history. As of October last year, <i>Call of Duty</i> has sold more than 425 million copies worldwide, generating $30 billion in revenue. The series is verified by the Guinness World Records as the bestselling first-person shooter game series.