Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Dune, the biggest video game announcements from the weekend

The start of the summer is often an exciting time for gaming fans, with announcements of new and coming games in rich supply.

Between 1995 and 2021, one of the biggest events that encapsulated this was the Electronics Entertainment Expo, more commonly known as E3. The event brought together the biggest video game publishers and studios to tease and show off their latest innovations. However, that has since changed, as the biggest companies choose to hold their own events to announce their coming games and show trailers to excited fans.

During the past weekend, two major video game showcases took place: Summer Game Fest 2024 and Xbox Games Showcase. Summer Game Fest, hosted by famed Canadian gaming journalist Geoff Keighley, ran for three days from Friday, while the Xbox Games Showcase took place on Sunday.

Here are the biggest announcements from both events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released in October. Photo: Activision

A three-minute trailer for the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6, was shown during the Xbox Showcase. The exciting trailer, underscored with The Prodigy’s Firestarter, shows a game set in 1991 that will focus on two major world events: the Gulf War and the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Call of Duty games are known for being some of the best first-person shooters, offering players a thrilling experience either online or during campaign story modes. Black Ops 6 looks to expand the experience and give players an engaging story mode that involves dashing around the world to take down the bad guys.

Black Ops 6 is set to release on October 25 and will be playable on all major consoles.

Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be a nostalgic trip for fans of the franchise. Photo: Digital Eclipse

Fans of side-scrolling action games were treated to a promising trailer for a coming Power Rangers game. The franchise, which reached its popularity peak in the 1990s, returns to please nostalgic fans who want to play as their favourite ranger.

The game’s style is very energetic, offering players multiple level variations, including ones on vehicles. All the characters from the first iteration of the Power Rangers are back, giving those familiar with the franchise a chance to revisit a world that some might have forgotten.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 fans can look forward to buying the disc version of the game. Photo: Epic Games Publishing

The National previously reported that Alan Wake 2 will release two DLCs this year, with the first available now and the second coming soon. Perhaps more excitingly, the game will soon be released on physical media from Limited Run Games.

Previously, there was concern that the game would only exist digitally; fans feared ownership wasn't final as it existed only on the cloud or inside the console. Luckily, they can now purchase a disc version, which ensures the game will be available to play regardless of circumstances.

The Deluxe version adds goodies to entice the most dedicated players, including an art book, a replica lamp used in the game and an enamel pin set.

The physical release comes after months of fans insisting one was needed, even as more games become digital-only releases.

Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening deviates from the story in the films by imagining a different scenario. Photo: Funcom

Following the huge success of the Dune films is a new game coming later this year. It will be set on the desert planet of Arrakis and follow an alternate story in which the protagonist from the films, Paul Atreides, was never born.

Dune: Awakening will be an MMO meaning gamers will play against each other online as they try to grow their character’s abilities and defend their territory. The game is set to be playable on most major consoles.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages mixes apocalyptic sci-fi with medieval styles. Photo: Bethesda

The Dark Ages is the next game in the long-running Doom series. Coming next year, it will continue to improve on the previous titles with new enemy types and dynamic weapons.

As the name indicates, the game attempts to mix the apocalyptic sci-fi style of previous games with a medieval world of castles and kings. Underscored by heavy rock music, the next instalment in the Doom franchise is set to be the biggest and most ambitious one yet.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater is a remake of the 2004 title. Photo: Sony

Konami continues to breathe new life into Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear series. After releasing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection last year, fans can look forward to a remake of one of the more popular entries in the franchise – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Due for release later this year, footage of the remake shows the game with improved graphics and voice work. The remake will be able to bring in new fans to the franchise as they experience a revitalised experience of the game from 2004.

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark reboots a game of the same name on the Nintendo 64. Photo: Crystal Dynamics

The trailer for the coming reboot of Perfect Dark shows a new first-person shooter experience for fans of the original game from 2000. The original, released on the Nintendo 64, has a cult following with many still singing its praises to this day.

The Perfect Dark reboot does not have a release date yet, but fans can expect to play it sometime next year, judging from the gameplay footage.