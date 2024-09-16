Tito Jackson, brother of Michael and Jackson Five member, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, the older brother of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/michael-jackson-dubai-2005/" target="_blank"> Michael Jackson</a> and an original member of the famed Jackson Five pop group, has died. He was 70. The news was announced by his sons, though the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” Jackson’s three sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, wrote on an Instagram post. “We are shocked, saddened and heart-broken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.” Jackson became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s as a member of the Jackson Five, which also included his brothers Jackie, Marlon, Jermaine and Michael. The group was inducted into the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/11/06/dolly-parton-and-eminem-inducted-into-rock-roll-hall-of-fame/" target="_blank">Rock and Roll Hall of Fame</a> in 1997. In 2001, the brothers reunited for Michael Jackson's 30th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden. Tito began a solo career at the turn of the millennium. He performed in various clubs as part of a blues group that also included Angelo Earl, a guitarist famous for recording with the likes of Al Green and Bobby Rush. In 2007, Jackson was featured as a judge on the BBC celebrity singing competition <i>Just the Two of Us.</i> Two years later, Jackson became an executive producer for the reality series <i>The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty. </i>The series made its debut in December 2009, almost six months after Michael’s death on June 25, 2009. A milestone in Jackson’s solo career came in 2016, with the release of <i>Get It Baby, </i>a single from his album <i>Tito Time. </i>The song was a commercial success and made it to the Billboard charts, making Jackson the ninth and last of his siblings to be featured on the chart with a solo effort. From then on, Jackson continuously performed and recorded original material. Among his most famous songs was <i>Love One Another, </i>a 2021 single from his second solo album <i>Under Your Spell</i>. While <i>Tito Time </i>was more infused with pop and R & B sounds, his second album was more entrenched in blues. <i>Under Your Spell </i>featured collaborations with his brother Marlon Jackson, as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/17/timeframe-when-stevie-wonder-serenaded-abu-dhabi-in-2011/" target="_blank">Stevie Wonder</a>, George Benson and Joe Bonamassa. Jackson married Delores “Dee Dee” Martes in 1972. The couple divorced in 1988. Six years later, Martes was found dead in a swimming pool. While her death was ruled an accident, a Los Angeles businessman named Donald Bohana was found guilt of her murder in 1998. The couple are survived by their sons, Taj, Tartly and TJ. The three brothers are part of the pop group 3T.