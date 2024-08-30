Kerala's MeToo: Why Hema report has rocked Malayalam film industry

The release of a damning report exposing rampant alleged sexual abuse and gender discrimination has shaken the Malayalam film industry in Southern India’s Kerala state. Known for its critically acclaimed films that tackle daring social and gender themes, the industry – sometimes referred to as Mollywood – now finds itself under intense scrutiny for its alleged treatment of women. The report, released by the Justice Hema Committee on August 19, has unveiled a disturbing pattern of alleged abusive practices and has led to the downfall of the powerful Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (known as the AMMA). The repercussions have also been swift and severe, with misconduct accusations piling up against well-known figures. The report has also emboldened numerous women to come forward and openly speak about their experiences, triggering what many are calling the MeToo movement of the Malayalam movie industry. The groundswell of allegations comes at a time when India is witnessing sweeping protests in West Bengal following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/27/kolkata-rape-and-murder-violence-at-student-march-demanding-chief-minister-stands-down/" target="_blank">rape and murder of a female doctor </a>in Kolkata at a government hospital earlier this month. Appointed by the Kerala government in July 2017, it was established to investigate the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following the brutal kidnapping and sexual assault of a leading actress. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/02/07/dileep-gets-anticipatory-bail-timeline-of-south-indian-stars-sexual-assault-case/" target="_blank">South Indian megastar Dileep</a>, who is currently on bail, is on trial for plotting the abduction and sexual attack of the actress. The Hema Committee was formed after the Women in Cinema Collective, a group consisting of female actors, producers, directors and technicians, petitioned the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in May 2017 to address the malpractices plaguing the film industry. Led by retired High Court judge K Hema, the three-member panel conducted extensive interviews and submitted a 290-page report to the government in December 2019. The report, released by the government on August 19 after a delay of more than four and a half years, contains damning allegations of widespread sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry, including demands for “sex for roles". The report states: “Men in the industry make open demands for sex without any qualms as if it's their birthright.” Released as a redacted version to conceal the names of both the accused and the alleged victims, the report details the abusive power structure within the industry. It reveals how a “mafia of men”, including leading male actors, have the power to make or break the careers of women, who are often coerced into sexual compliance. The report also highlights significant issues such as discrimination in pay, abysmally poor working conditions, and a lack of basic facilities like toilets and changing rooms on film sets. It has made several recommendations aimed at making the industry a safer and more equitable place for women. The report has triggered an avalanche of sexual abuse allegations against leading actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry. More than two dozen police complaints have been filed against various male stars after numerous women came forward to share their harrowing experiences through media interviews and on social media. The first high-profile resignation came from filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan, who stepped down as the head of the state-run Kerala Chalachithra Academy, an autonomous non-profit organisation promoting cinema. Balakrishnan was accused by a female actor from West Bengal of making sexual advances in 2009 when she travelled to Kerala to act in one of his films. Additionally, actor and ruling Communist Party of India legislator M Mukesh is facing non-bailable charges for sexual misconduct following allegations from a female actor that he made sexual demands from her years ago. Actor Jayasurya has also been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor during a film shoot in 2008. In response to the mounting allegations, the executive committee of AMMA, led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2021/08/23/coronavirus-indian-film-star-mohanlal-meets-nurses-in-uae/" target="_blank">prominent actor Mohanlal</a> as its president, collectively resigned after several of its members were named among the accused. Initially, the government's response was cautious, advising those affected to come forward and file complaints. However, following days of social and political pressure, the government established a special investigative team to probe the complaints and take action. Opposition parties are also mounting pressure on the government to call for the resignation of the accused state legislative member, Mukesh. The government is also facing criticism for the delay in publishing the report and for redacting pages 49 to 53, which contain 11 paragraphs. These actions have led to accusations that the state is trying to protect key accused individuals. Chief Minister Vijayan has denied these allegations, stating that Justice Hema had repeatedly requested that the names of the survivors be kept confidential. The release of the report has been met with a deafening silence from matinee idols and multiple national award-winning actors such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/south-indian-superstar-mammootty-to-make-free-appearance-in-an-abu-dhabi-mall-this-weekend-1.698192" target="_blank">Mammootty</a> and Mohanlal, whose prolific careers span four decades in the Malayalam industry. The tribe of younger actors, with a few exceptions, has also remained tight-lipped about the controversy rocking their industry. But some have called for a restructuring of the industry. Parvathy Thiruvothu, actor and founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective, has condemned the mass resignation by AMMA leaders as “cowardly”. Actor<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/prithviraj-sukumaran-9-will-redefine-malayalam-cinema-1.823603" target="_blank"> Prithviraj Sukumaran</a>, another notable figure, has called for decisive action against those found guilty as well as those making false allegations. Critics are expecting more skeletons in the closet to be revealed as the special investigative team probes complaints from survivors. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered the government to submit a complete copy of the report, including all evidence, to determine if action should be initiated against the accused.