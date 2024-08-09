The National

Who can beat Victor Montalvo at Paris 2024, dubbed the LeBron James of breakdancing?

Simply named 'breaking', here's what to know about the sport ahead of its Olympics debut

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

09 August, 2024

