Esports World Cup: Everything you need to know as Saudi Arabia gaming extravaganza begins

Professional gamers from across the globe are descending on Saudi Arabia to compete in the inaugural Esports World Cup.

Starting tonight in Riyadh, the event will run for nearly eight weeks until August 25 and replaces the Gamers8 festival with a grander vision and bigger ambitions. It has a combined prize pool of more than $60 million, setting a new benchmark for esports.

The Esports World Cup will feature 22 competitions across 21 different video game titles. It begins in Riyadh's Boulevard City with an opening show which will be streamed live on the official website.

Thirty esports organisations from Europe, North America, Asia, South America and the Middle East have been selected to compete. The teams, chosen based on their competitive achievements and strategic approach to fan engagement, will vie for the prizes.

Championship prizes

The $60 million overall prize pot will be distributed across various categories, including the Club Championship, individual Game Championships, Qualifiers and MVP Awards, ensuring substantial rewards are available for teams and players who excel in their respective disciplines.

The Club Championship is the highlight, aggregating results across all games to crown an overall champion. A $20 million prize pool is distributed to the top 16 clubs based on their cumulative performance.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi sports minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal during the Esports World Cup 2024 announcement last year. Photo by Saudi Press Agency

The games line-up spans a diverse range of esports genres, including popular titles like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, alongside newer sensations such as Fortnite and Valorant.

How to get tickets

Speaking to The National last month, Ralf Reichert, chief executive of the EWC Foundation, said the event aims “to be the ultimate competition across the different games and bring them all together at a scale that the gaming industry hasn't seen”.

He added: “The intention of the EWC is to accelerate the growth of the esports industry specifically. It clearly has the ambition to become one of the largest sports events in the world.”

Tickets for spectators are on sale and range from 12 SAR to 20 SAR, with the ‘all-access pass’ costing 76 SAR. Tickets, priced at 149 SAR, are also available for after-show concerts which will feature names such as Wiz Khalifa, DJ Snake and Jack Harlow.

Looking to the future

Beyond its immediate spectacle, the EWC 2024 aims to leave a lasting legacy by fostering grass roots esports development, promoting community engagement and inspiring the next generation of gamers and industry professionals. Organisers hope this can be done through workshops, panels, and educational initiatives.

Reichert believes the EWC is more than a competition. He sees it as an opportunity to bring gaming communities together and push the industry forward. “There will be a time when everyone is a gamer and for Saudi Arabia to make esports and games a national strategy is just so much ahead of the curve of anywhere else,” he said.

The event is organised by the Esports World Cup Foundation and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, the Esports World Cup aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and bolster its global influence in the digital entertainment sector.