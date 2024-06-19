Evolution of Zelda: How Hyrule's princess went from damsel in distress to central hero

For the first time, Zelda will be the main playable character of a game.

Nintendo revealed its latest slate of coming titles during a showcase on Tuesday. One of the biggest announcements was for a new game in the Legend of Zelda series, Echoes of Wisdom.

Apart from the cutesy aesthetic, which is a contrast to recent games in the series, Echoes of Wisdom will allow players to play as Zelda throughout for the first time.

The Legend of Zelda series, to the confusion of many parents and non-gamers over the years, traditionally features a character named Link as its main protagonist. The titular Zelda is Princess Zelda, whom the young adventurer Link attempts to rescue in most of the games.

Princess Zelda is a central figure in the series, having evolved significantly since her debut in 1986. Initially portrayed as a damsel in distress, her character has grown into a multifaceted and occasionally playable role, reflecting broader trends in video game storytelling and character development.

Here’s a look through the character’s evolution leading to her own game Echoes of Wisdom, which is set for release on September 26 on the Nintendo Switch.

1986 to 1993: Damsel in distress era

The Legend of Zelda series began in 1986 and has been a cornerstone of Nintendo's output over the years. Photo: Nintendo

Princess Zelda first appears in The Legend of Zelda (1986) as the titular character Link's primary motivation: to rescue her from the evil Ganon.

The portrayal sets the archetype of Zelda as a princess in need of rescue, a common trope in early video game narratives. Throughout the NES and SNES console eras, she remains a largely passive figure, appearing briefly at the beginning and end of games to drive the plots forward.

1998 to 2002: Sheik and other alter egos

In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998), Zelda disguises herself as a seemingly male character named Sheik who is part of the Sheikhah clan, a shadow folk who serve to protect her. The character of Sheik is not revealed to be Zelda until the end of the game, shrouding her in mystery.

In The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002), Zelda takes on the alter ego of Tetra, a swashbuckling pirate captain. This interpretation emphasises her adventurous spirit and leadership qualities outside her royal role, further expanding her character beyond a mere princess.

2009 to 2017: Cameos of playability

The Legend of Zelda series often involves the adventures of Link as he attempts to save Zelda from the evil Ganon. Photo: Nintendo

Wii-era Twilight Princess (2006) and Skyward Sword (2011) continue to deepen her characterisation, presenting her as a more proactive and integral figure in Link's journey.

From The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (2009), she takes on more directly playable roles. In this game, she assists Link by possessing phantoms and directly aiding in puzzles and combat, showing her capabilities beyond being a passive character.

In Hyrule Warriors (2014) and its sequels, Zelda is a playable character, wielding magic and combat skills alongside Link and others in fast-paced action gameplay. These spin-off games provide a taste of what she can do as well as the special abilities she possesses.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), Zelda's character undergoes a profound evolution. As the game's narrative unfolds, players witness a vulnerable yet determined character struggling with her destiny as the princess and her duty to the kingdom of Hyrule.

Her story arc in this game emphasises her growth, wisdom and the burden of her royal lineage, presenting her as a complex and fully realised character.

2024: Zelda writes her legend

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26 on the Nintendo Switch. Photo: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda series has been experiencing a surge in popularity after the release of the last two games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The series won over a new generation of fans, with more becoming interested in the lore and origins of each character.

With the release of Echoes of Wisdom, players will be able to experience the story of a character who has, despite her development, mostly been relegated to cut scenes and minor contributions. From the trailer shown during the showcase, Zelda’s main weapon will be a staff that can generate copies of items and creatures.

Using this magical staff, she will be able to traverse levels and combat enemies to reach the goal of the game – rescuing Link. The turning of the tables in this game illustrates Nintendo's creative attempts to subvert expectations and give new purpose to its most famous characters.