Is Starfield available in the UAE?

Bethesda Studios' Starfield is one of the most anticipated releases in recent years, with gamers gearing up to experience its promise of deep space exploration.

It was available to play for many globally on Friday, with eager fans staying up overnight to access it. However, those in the UAE were unable to join in as it is not in the country’s designated Xbox store.

It is listed on the Steam platform, though it is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, said their pre-orders were cancelled ahead of its launch.

It is unclear why the title is not available to play in the UAE and The National has contacted Xbox for comment.

Virgin Megastore and Geekay said they are not yet stocking physical copies of the game, but Geekay is selling the Steam key online.

Starfield is an open-world, action role-playing game that allows players to travel the across universe, building colonies in space and fighting aliens. The first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years takes the company’s beloved open-world formula, made popular through the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, to outer space.

Previously described by Bethesda Softworks's executive producer and director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”, the game's first reviews have been very positive, receiving a score of 87 out of 100 from review aggregator site Metacritic.

With 1,000 planets to explore, space flight, base building and a dynamic character customisation system, the game looks set to build on the company’s past successes – and learn from its mistakes (such as Fallout 4’s divisive voice acting).

Gamers in Arabian Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where Starfield is available, have taken to social media to share praise for the game.