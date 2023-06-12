Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Fable, Forza Motorsport and Star Wars

Xbox held its Games Showcase on Sunday, where a host of trailers were shown alongside release dates for coming games.

A new version of the Xbox Series S was announced for September, featuring 1 terabyte of storage – doubling the existing largest capacity of 512GB. Xbox’s chief executive Phil Spencer said the console was being launched in response to complaints that the previous version did not have enough storage.

Here's a rundown of the biggest takeaways:

Fable

A trailer was shown for the newest game in the Fable series, with British comedian Richard Ayoade playing the part of Dave, the title's narrator. Developed by Playground Games, Fable is a reboot of an action role-playing game of the same name from 2004. No release date was announced in the trailer.

Star Wars: Outlaws

An open world Star Wars game is being developed by Swedish game studio Massive Entertainment and released by French publisher Ubisoft. A trailer for the title showed familiar elements from the Star Wars universe such as Stormtroopers, cantinas and Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Unlike the recent Jedi: Survivor game which allowed users to play as a lightsaber-wielding Jedi, this new game looks to be led by human outlaws who must rely on blasters and their quick wits to survive. The game is set to be released in 2024 on Xbox consoles.

1 terabyte Xbox Series S

A new version of the Xbox Series S consoles was announced, which will be available in carbon black. The console is an upgrade on the previous Series S model, which has a maximum of 512 gigabytes of storage space. The new Xbox will cost $349 and is set to be released on September 1 of this year.

Hello tall, dark, and handsome 👋



Xbox Series S – 1TB available 9/1. Pre-order starts later today. #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/8bhFb5LJfJ — Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2023

Release dates

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a story expansion called Phantom Liberty, with Keanu Reeves’s character making a return. British actor Idris Elba is also being introduced to the game as a new character. The expansion is set for release on September 26.

Forza Motorsport, the Xbox’s most popular driving simulator, also has a new game coming out on October 10. A trailer for the title showed the cutting-edge graphics used to bring the cars to life on the next generation of consoles.

A new trailer for heist game Payday 3 was also screened, with a release date of September 21 announced.

Other games revealed during the showcase include: South of Midnight, Clockwork Revolution, Flight Simulator 2024 and Cities: Skylines 2.