All the Star Wars movies, TV shows and video games coming out in 2023

The last Star Wars movie — 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker — may be but a distant memory, but the George Lucas-created sci-fi universe is busier than ever.

This year, fans can look forward to a tantalising array of games, TV shows and animated series. Here’s what’s in store.

The Bad Batch

With the first two episodes released on Disney+ on January 4, the second season of the animated show The Bad Batch is already under way. Picking up the story of this elite squadron of clone soldiers who have gone rogue (aka Clone Force 99), season two’s 16-episode run began in fine style, as they banded together to steal from Count Dooku. Returning fan favourite character Commander Cody is another highlight, making this show a great way to start Star Wars ’23.

Out now on Disney+

The Mandalorian

Following their reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin and Grogu are back for the third season of The Mandalorian. This latest season takes us to Mandalore, an Empire-scarred planet we’ve largely only seen in animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels, as Djarin must atone for removing his helmet — a big no-no in Mandalorian lore. The already-released teaser shows Djarin encountering other Mandalorian warriors and even a creature that looks suspiciously like Babu Frik, the droid mechanic who was about the only good thing to come out of The Rise of Skywalker.

Out March 1 on Disney+

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The ever-growing army of Star Wars video games receives another must-play entry in March, with the release of Jedi: Survivor from games developer Respawn. The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, set five years on, it’ll continue the story of Cal Kestis — one of the last Jedi Knights left — as he seeks to battle the Empire. What’s been shown so far looks hugely promising, with impressive combat scenes, the appearance of Coruscant — the very centre of the Star Wars universe — and a plethora of creatures and droids, both familiar and new.

Out March 17 on PC, PS5 and XSX

Ashoka

One of Star Wars’ most popular characters never to appear in the flesh in the Skywalker Saga is surely Ahsoka Tano. This Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker popped up in various animated series, before making her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian. Now, with Rosario Dawson reprising her role — and Star Wars guru Dave Filoni at the helm — she gets her own solo show. Following his turn in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen will be back as Anakin, while fans of Star Wars Rebels will get a chance to see young Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren — played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Release date on Disney+ to be confirmed

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Set in the New Republic era, post Return of the Jedi, this live-action show wrapped last year and is said to be an Amblin-like coming-of-age adventure. Directing it is Jon Watts (who has led all three of the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland) and taking centre stage is Jude Law, who will be accompanying a group of children lost in the galaxy and trying to find their way home. Little else is known, but the one still released, featuring Law in a natty green scarf and leather jacket, intrigues.

Release date on Disney+ to be confirmed

Star Wars: Visions

In 2021, this Japanese-made anthology told nine stand-alone stories, using anime. Everything from space bunnies to cojoined Star Destroyers to Tatooine rock operas were featured, as seven different animation houses tinkered with and teased the Star Wars canon. Season two will expand the scope of this idea with shorts coming from not only Japan, but other countries including India, Spain, South Africa and Chile.

Release date on Disney+ to be confirmed

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

As the title hints, Young Jedi Adventures is aimed at pre-schoolers — the first Star Wars series aimed at the under-fives. Due out this spring, this animated series is set during the High Republic era, long before the events of Episode I — The Phantom Menace. A glut of original stories following Younglings as they set out to be Jedi Knights, the underlying point of the show is educational, as it aims at teaching important lessons to its tender-aged viewers.

Out spring 2023 on Disney+

Andor

When the entertainment website Polygon recently ranked every Star Wars film and TV show, the first season of Andor was top. Yes, even ahead of the imperious Empire Strikes Back. A bold choice, but then this prequel to 2016’s Rogue One — itself a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars movie — is a bold show. To many, it’s the first truly adult Star Wars project, tracing Diego Luna’s titular character as he edges towards joining the Rebellion. Showrunner Tony Gilroy recently revealed that season two is currently shooting until August. We can’t wait.

Release date on Disney+ TBC

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Last month, when director Patty Jenkins went on Twitter to address the fact Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t going forward, she also clarified the status of her proposed debut in the Star Wars universe. “I am still on it,” she confirmed, with the film still in “active development”. The daughter of a US Air Force officer, Jenkins stated in a teaser video (that’s already had more than two million views) her desire to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time”. As the video closes, she’s seen donning the familiar orange jumpsuit of a Rebel pilot and heading towards an X-wing. Now that’s how you do a pitch.

Release date in cinemas TBC

Untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars film

After directing an episode of The Mandalorian (and featuring as the voice of IG-11), New Zealand’s irreverent auteur Taika Waititi has been lured by Lucasfilm to lead an upcoming stand-alone Star Wars film.

Co-writing it with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Waititi told Wired last year that he was excited by the story they’d cooked up, “because it feels very me". Promising he wasn’t going to do something obvious — so don’t expect a movie about Chewbacca’s grandmother — the idea of him injecting his unique personality into a galaxy far, far away is delicious.

Release date in cinemas TBC

Star Wars: Eclipse

The teaser footage from this High Republic-era game that’s so far been released is nothing short of astonishing. Produced by Quantic Dream, the company behind Heavy Rain, details are scant, but it appears that gamers will be able to control multiple characters. Set in the Outer Rim, and promising “never-before-seen species and planets”, this looks like it’s the sort of game that’s worth splashing out on a new console for.

Details TBC

