Munshid Al Sharjah announces auditions in Saudi Arabia next month

Sharjah TV's vocal chanting competition, Munshid Al Sharjah, has announced it will start auditions for its 15th event next month. Running from September 2 to September 23, it will start in Saudi Arabia, before travelling through Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and, lastly, the UAE.

The largest event of its kind, Munshid Al Sharjah offers a unique opportunity for aspiring "munshids", or chanters specialising in the Islamic musical form known as "anashid".

Competitors from across the Arab world will be judged by a panel, which usually includes two previous winners. After being shortlisted, they will travel to Sharjah for training – culminating in a live broadcast of their final performances over three nights at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in December.

Najm Al Dine Hashem, executive producer of Munshid Al Sharjah. Photo: Najm Al Dine Hashem

Executive producer Najm Al Dine Hashem tells The National: "As the 15th edition, this milestone is significant, as it's the world's first of its kind." Not only is the show popular, he says, but has even been the subject of a PhD dissertation by researchers at the University of Rome.

"With each season, the programme brings new energy and beginnings. This upcoming season promises to be exceptional, building on the successes of the past," he adds.

The season's previous winner, Egyptian performer Yahya Nadi, was awarded Dh200,000. Last month, he released a duet with his brother, Bahaa El Din Nadi, titled Ya Marakibi (O Boat Captain). The lyrics express a desire to embark on a journey to perform the Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages to Makkah – two significant religious activities in Islam.

Those unable to attend an audition in person can submit an online application by sharing a video that should include a three-minute performance of either a nasheed or mawwal at www.munshidsharjah.ae. Participants must be aged between 18 and 35.

Audition dates and times

Saudi Arabia: Advanced Schools, Qortoba District, Riyadh, September 2

Oman: Sohar University, Sohar, September 5

Jordan: Kaloti Development Center, Amman, September 9

Morocco: Sofitel Hotel, Rabat, September 13

Algeria: Dar Al Quran Sheikh Ahmed Sahnoun, Algiers, September 16

Egypt: Civil Education Centre, Al-Jazeera, Cairo, September 20

UAE: Sharjah Broadcasting Authority Headquarters, September 23