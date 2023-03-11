Concerts, comedy and workshops at Abu Dhabi's Festival in the Park

Abu Dhabi’s annual Festival in the Park will return on Sunday.

Unfolding at Umm Al Emarat Park Amphitheatre, under the theme of the Will for Evolution, the two-day event will feature entertainment and educational elements for the whole family.

Highlights include a concert by Emirati classical singer Ahmed Al Hosani and pianist Hamad Altaee, as well as a show featuring Emirati comedian Abz Ali, alongside Sundeep Fernandes and Imah Dumagay.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, the event’s organiser more commonly known as Admaf, has also partnered with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Special Education to create a range of workshops for people of determination.

The two-day event is taking place at Umm Al Emarat Park. Photo: Umm Al Emarat Park

“Our annual Festival in the Park is a multi-faceted cultural celebration highlighting our ongoing efforts to be active drivers of social unity and community development,” says Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of Admaf and Abu Dhabi Festival, which she is also the artistic director of.

“This year, we bring the public together to celebrate the talent of our nation’s rising stars, providing a platform for Emirati musicians and performers to showcase the breadth of their pioneering abilities. Presenting established classical music singer Ahmed Al Hosani, gifted pianist and composer Hamad Altaee and the first Emirati stand-up comedian Abz Ali on stage reflects our long-standing commitment to nurturing the creative talent of our youth and empowering them to realise their dreams and ambitions.”

Saudi filmmaker and children’s author Khadijah Kudsi will present a session on storytelling on Sunday at 5pm, which will be followed by Al Hosani’s performance at 7pm. A graduate of Trinity University of Music in London and Bait al Oud in Abu Dhabi, Al Hosani has received vocal training from tenor Domenico Cannizzaro and conductor Ahmed Abdel Sattar. Altaee will perform a collection of his original piano pieces, accompanied by a live orchestra.

READ MORE Admaf partners with Dolce & Gabbana on design award for young Emirati creatives

The event’s comedy segment will take place at 6pm on Monday, led by Ali, a certified dentist by day and stand-up comedian by night. The Emirati comedian has shared the stage with global stars Basketmouth and Eric Omondi at the One Africa Comedy Festival and, more recently, opened for Wayne Brady at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Also on the agenda during the two-day event are street dance workshops by Dance It Forward Dubai and a drumming circle by Dubai Drums, where participants of all ages will learn how to create unique beats and develop team-building skills.

The festival begins on Sunday at Umm Al Emarat Park Amphitheatre, Abu Dhabi. More information is available at abudhabifestival.ae