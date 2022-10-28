Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce

American footballer Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen on Friday announced that they have finalised their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention that they deserve.”

Bundchen also posted a message on Instagram about the decision.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce,” she wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the entrepreneur share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

Bundchen said she and Brady will “continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve”.

The couple married in February 2009.

Reports say the marriage became strained when Brady decided to reverse his retirement from American football and join a new professional team.

Reports say that the divorce paperwork was being processed in Florida and their agreement would be sealed.

The divorce involves a division of millions of dollars' worth of assets, with several reports putting the value of their property portfolio at $26 million.

Brady landed at No 9 on Forbes's 2022 list of highest-paid athletes, with the publication pegging the seven-time Super Bowl champion's annual salary at $83.9m, much of it from endorsements.

When he retires, he has a job waiting for him as the top American football analyst at Fox Sports, where he has signed on to a 10-year, $375m deal.

Celebrity Net Worth has estimated the fortune of Bundchen at $400m.

