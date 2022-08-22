Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Masai Graham's pasta pun wins funniest joke

A pun about pasta has been named the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe this year as the award returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

“I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta,” told by Masai Graham was voted the funniest joke at the festival

The Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award was back for the first time since 2019 and was voted for by members of the public.

READ MORE Why Mina Liccione’s comedy show for Edinburgh Festival Fringe is her most personal yet

Graham also won the accolade in 2016 with his joke: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card – he’s a man after my own heart.”

“It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe Festival back up and running again. It’s my spiritual home," Graham said.

“I was so delighted to find out I’d won the Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for a second time. I thought: “This is getting pasta joke.”

Comedy critics attended hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to put together a shortlist that was voted on by 2,000 members of the public, who were not told the names of the comedians in the running.

Now in its 13th year, previous winners of the award include Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A street entertainer performs on Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the city's Festival Fringe. Getty Images

“What a pleasure to be back in Edinburgh," said Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham.

"This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe in three years and the quality of submissions has been incredibly strong.

“It’s a fantastic top 10 full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a delight to crown Masai Graham as winner once more.”

Among the top jokes:

Masai Graham: "I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta."

Mark Simmons: "Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it’s next-day delivery."

Olaf Falafel: "My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock."

Hannah Fairweather: "By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I. But it is the same house and it is the same family."

Will Mars: "I hate funerals – I’m not a mourning person."

Olaf Falafel: "I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that’s four hours of my life that I’m definitely getting back."

Richard Pulsford: "I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx."

Tim Vine: "I used to live hand to mouth. Do you know what changed my life? Cutlery."

Will Duggan: "I can’t even be bothered to be apathetic these days."

'Saber Came to Tea' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe - in pictures