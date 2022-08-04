Teenager in Dubai becomes region's first student to perform solo at Edinburgh Fringe

A teenager who lives in Dubai is set to become the region's first student to present a solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ahan Dasgupta, 13, a student at Emirates International School — Meadows, will perform his show Feynman on Why Do Magnets Attract? at the prestigious Scottish performing arts festival between Friday and Sunday.

The show is a mix of monologue and drums, and Dasgupta, who was born in Singapore, will attempt to answer some of life’s biggest “why” questions, such as “why are Russia and Ukraine sparring?” or “why do crops fail?”.

The work is inspired by Dasgupta’s favourite physicist, Richard Feynman, who has dedicated much of his career to attempting to answer many of life’s whys.

“I was 13 months old when my mum performed at the Fringe,” said Dasgupta. “I have heard so much about this festival and am super excited to perform there. Given that this year is Fringe’s 75th anniversary makes it even more special.

“And all this has been possible due to the effort of my drama teacher, Ms Alba Rose and my drum teacher, Nasser Abeidoh, they have helped me tremendously to be stage ready”, he said.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicks off on Friday and will run until Monday, August 29. The eclectic line-up features a mix of comedy acts, plays, walking tours and spoken word performances, with highlights including a Game of Thrones musical, a set by comedian Eddie Izzard and social media comic Ashley Storrie.

Also from the region is the play Saber Came to Tea, which will show on Saturday and Sunday. The play, devised with award-winning Yemeni artists-in-exile Shatha Altowai and her composer and husband Saber Bamatraf, together with Palestinian poet Ghazi Hussein and writer and director Robert Rae, tells the story of one young woman's defiant stand against the constraining social norms of her family.

Dubai performing artist and comedian Mina Liccione’s Growing Up Ringside: A One-Woman Show will also be shown as part of the Fringe, available to watch online from Friday. Recounting hilarious and heartfelt stories from her New York upbringing as the daughter of an Italian-American boxing promoter to her life in Dubai now, the 90-minute show was recorded live in the UAE.

More information on performances and schedules can be found at edfringe.com