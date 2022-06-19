Sharjah is guest of honour at 2023 Seoul International Book Fair

Sharjah will be the guest of honour at next year’s Seoul International Book Fair, the largest book and publishing trade show in South Korea.

The emirate will be presenting a vibrant cultural programme, showcasing the heritage and arts of the UAE. It will include seminars and discussions, as well as musical performances featuring traditional Emirati songs. It will also promote Arabic culture through various art forms.

According to the Sharjah Book Authority, a line-up of distinguished Emirati authors, publishers and artists will also be part of Sharjah’s delegation.

"Not a year passes by without Sharjah registering a new milestone in its cultural project, launched by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that introduces global cultures to our rich history and shines light on our contributions to humanity through science, philosophy, and arts,” said Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority.

"The guest of honour status conferred on Sharjah by the Seoul International Book Fair is a celebration of the UAE's accomplishments in reinforcing the role of knowledge as a vital factor in the advancement and prosperity of nations. It is also a celebration of the Arab culture and of every author and publisher who has contributed to expanding our cultural horizons at the local, regional, and international levels.”

Launched in 1954 and upgraded to the status of an international fair in 1995, the Seoul International Book Fair is one of the top book fairs in Asia and brings together publishers, distributors and industry experts from across the continent.

The Sharjah pavilion at the London Book Fair. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority

Sharjah’s prestigious designation as the fair’s guest of honour comes at the heels of it being honoured with a similar distinction at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, which took place in March.

The emirate was also celebrated as the Market Focus at this year’s London Book Fair, which was held in April. Sharjah became the first representative of an Arab country to receive the honour.

The Market Focus was presented by the Sharjah Book Authority and comprised a series of events celebrating Emirati literature, as well as a networking programme bringing together publishing professionals from the UK and the UAE.