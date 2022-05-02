Amr Diab to Elissa: Arab pop stars release new music for Eid Al Fitr 2022

A bunch of Arab pop stars have released new singles to celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2022.

In what has become a tradition in the regional music industry, popular artists from the Arab world have recorded songs either to mark the occasion or soundtrack the holidays.

This year's batch include tunes by Egyptian superstar Amr Diab, Saudi veteran Rabeh Al Saqr, Iraqi crooner Majid Al Mohandis, and a preview of a new release by Lebanese singer Elissa.

Here are five tracks to listen to this Eid Al Fitr.

1. ‘Hatedalaa’ by Amr Diab

Released exclusively on Anghami, the Egyptian singer gives us another slice of his signature fusion of Mediterranean folk and Arabic pop.

Sure, it sounds like vintage Diab, but even on autopilot the artist knows how to capture the carefree vibes of the holiday season.

Expect Diab to premiere this song during his Tuesday concert at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

2. 'Min Awel Dekika' by Elissa

The Lebanese singer only has to release a preview of a song to get fans buzzing online.

Translated to From the First Minute, the 30-second promotional video for Min Awel Dekika lets us know this is a lush and lovelorn ballad with a string section.

The video provides behind-the-scenes footage of the recording, with Elissa looking suitably focused inside the studio.

3. 'Hayak Ya Eid' by MBC

The broadcaster released a star-studded track to feature regularly across its channels during the week.

Reflecting its pan-Arab appeal, the singers enlisted span the region and include Saudi Arabia's Waad Al Bahri, Emirati Fayez Al Saeed, Kuwaiti Nabil Shuail, Palestinian Mohammad Assaf, and Iraq's Hatem Al Iraq.

As result of their various styles, the track is eclectic as it moves from Khaleeji pop to Levant folk and balladry.

4. 'Al Aaahat' by Rabeh Saqer

The veteran Saudi singer used the holiday period to preview his forthcoming album.

Lead single Al Aaahat is surprisingly brooding, with moody cinematic strings and Saqer's voice hushed and morose.

The approach suits his existential lyrics bemoaning how his "dream hasn't been attained, pleading for an unanswered claim".

5. 'Waareftak' by Majid Al Mohandis

With lyrics written by Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Entertainment, the jaunty new track by Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis has a memorable keyboard riff destined to be hummed along by the crowd during his Eid concert at the Jeddah Superdome on Wednesday.

Top 10 concerts to see in the UAE after Ramadan — in pictures: