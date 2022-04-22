Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change around the world

For Earth Day 2022, Google has created a Google Doodle that addresses climate change.

The graphic uses time-lapse imagery generated from from Google Earth to demonstrate the effect of climate change on the planet. The scenes are going to change throughout the day, showing the impact on different parts of the world.

At the time of writing, the images show a glacier retreat at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. The images progress from 1986 to 2020, showing a gradually reduced area of white snow at the top of the mountain.

Glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland shown on the Earth Day 2022 Google Doodle.

The changing scenes will include glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland; coral bleaching on Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia; and forests destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought in the Harz Forests, Elend, Germany.

Coral bleaching on Lizard Island, Australia shown on the Earth Day 2022 Google Doodle.

"Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change," reads a message from Google. "This Earth Day, learn how Google Earth Timelapse is being used in partnership with other technologies and programs to empower everyone to take climate action across our planet’s cities, oceans, and forests."

The Doodles don't include any Google branding or music.

Using real time imagery is a step in a different direction from Google, who typically uses illustrations to mark annual events with its Google Doodles.

The 2021 Earth Day Doodle featured an illustration of a growing three that encouraged "everyone [to] plant the seed to a brighter future, one sapling at a time."

"The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour," read Google's 2021 environmentally focused message. "Today’s video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.

"This Earth Day — and everyday — we encourage everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth. It’s bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful."