The best cosplay outfits from Dubai's High Score Con festival

It’s been an action-packed weekend at Dubai’s Times Square Centre where scores of pop culture enthusiasts gathered to attend the second annual High Score Con festival.

In partnership with Sharaf DF and Uprizing Events Management, the free-to-attend event is taking place from October 14 to 16, with more than 50 local artists and creators from the region descending upon the event.

The weekend was bustling with visitors. Thursday featured a number of musical performances, while Friday had many guests in cosplay, with the best-dressed battling it out in an entertaining cosplay competition.

Visitors also got the chance to play games such as Klask, a tabletop game where air hockey meets ping pong, and Sheba: A New Dawn, a video game based on a 5,000-year-old civilisation in the Middle East. Besides this there were meet-and-greets with local artists, and the opportunity to pick up products from home-grown brands.

The event features a special exhibition from Speedy Comics Vault Museum which will unveil a selection of ultra-rare, valuable comic books that will be on display throughout the event. One of the comics to be shown includes a fourth issue of the classic Avengers series from 1964, signed by Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel films. It is valued at Dh50,000 ($13,614).

Finally, visitors have the chance to pick up some treats from food and beverage brands such as Desi Wings, Freez UAE, Cultures and Butter.

High Score Con is open to visitors of all ages and entry is free, but booking for tickets is required.

More information is available at timessquarecenter.ae