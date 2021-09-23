'Side Eyeing Chloe' meme to be auctioned as an NFT with a starting bid of $15,000

Chloe Clem was only a little girl when she rose to fame and now, eight years later, the reaction that turned her into a popular meme is set to be auctioned as an NFT.

Known as “Side Eyeing Chloe", her reaction to her elder sister being surprised with a trip to Disneyland was caught on camera by their mother in 2013.

While her elder sister begins crying with joy, Chloe, then 2, shows a more hilarious reaction with a disturbed look on her face, seemingly unimpressed with what is happening. The video has been viewed more than 20 million times on YouTube as of September 2021.

The image of her concerned facial expression will be sold, with the buyer owning the original digital image. Bids start at 5 Ethereum, worth about $15,000.

This isn’t the first popular meme to hit the NFT marketplace. Over the past few months, a number have sold for high bids, including Disaster Girl for $500,000, Overly Attached Girlfriend for $411,000 and the viral video Charlie Bit My Finger for $760,999.

An NFT is a type of digital asset that is part of a blockchain and acts as a certificate of ownership for specific items. These can be images, videos, music and gifs, or even tweets and articles.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, which are interchangeable or fungible, and can be broken into smaller parts, NFTs are non-fungible and cannot be replaced with something else. Each NFT is unique.

'Everydays - The First 5000 Days' by Beeple. Courtesy the artist and Christie's

In March, a digital artwork titled Everydays – The First 5000 Days by the artist Beeple sold for a staggering $69 million at a Christie’s auction after having a starting bid of a mere $100, bringing NFTs into the spotlight.

The work is made up of 5,000 drawings created over the past 13 years. Christie's reported that 22 million people tuned in "for the final moments of the historic sale".