How to play the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Google Doodle

As the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games begin in Japan on Tuesday after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Google is celebrating the occasion with an interactive Google Doodle.

The Doodle Champion Island Games appears on the homepage of Google as a retro-style computer game icon. It's featured across the world on the search engine today.

In the Doodle, the well-known blue, red, yellow and green letters of Google have been replaced with bright WordArt style orange letters. Sandwiched between the slanted O and the second G users will see Lucky, the Ninja cat that is the heroine of the interactive game.

Created in partnership with Tokyo animation company Studio 4°C, the Google Doodle introduces users to the fictional Champion Island, a place where the world’s strongest athletes come to compete every four years.

Pressing play on the Doodle allows users to enter the island and join Lucky as she competes in seven different game categories including table tennis, skateboarding and archery.

Players can get to know several characters from across the island, as well as enjoy cutscene animations from Studio 4°C depicting the challenges that await.

Inspired by Japanese folklore

The game was inspired by stories from across Japan and features well-known characters and places from the country’s folklore.

Lucky the Ninja Cat is a prime example, inspired by Japan's Maneki Neko – or beckoning cat figures.

The object of the game is for the cathlete to defeat the sports champions who have been reigning supreme on the island for many years. Oh, and the cat also has to collect seven sacred scrolls while she's at it.

“We're pleased that we were able to allude to various stories from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south in the Doodle,” say animators from Studio 4°C in a Q&A with Google.

“Besides drawing inspiration from stories known across Japan, we also hoped to convey the rich and diverse natural beauty of the country, including underwater, sandy tropical beaches, forests and snowy mountains.”

How to play Google's Champion Island

Lucky the Ninja Cat competes in the marathon challenge on Champion Island, the fictional place featured in a new Google Doodle. Courtesy Google

Launch Google as usual and you'll see the icon on the home screen.

Clicking the play icon on the Google Doodle brings users into the world of Champion Island, accompanied by an 8-bit-style soundtrack.

The retro game starts with Lucky standing on a bridge over water with two characters standing in front of her.

"Welcome to Champion Island. Every year the strongest athletes in the world gather here to compete," users are told.

"Step forward to the red gate and we will test your skills."

Players can use the arrow keys to walk forwards, backwards and move from side to side. Pressing the space bar at allocated points brings up more instructions, actions or challenges.

Hitting the backspace cancels an action

The first main task for players is to select a team to join. There are four teams, each named after Google’s colours, and players who join the red, green, blue or yellow teams can contribute to each corresponding real-time global leader board by competing in games.

Players can then explore the island using the arrow keys or press the compass icon in the top lefthand corner of the screen to bring up a map of the area and navigate to the various sports. Here's how to play each category:

Table Tennis

Playing against two Tengu - legendary supernatural creatures in Japan – users need to move Lucky towards the ball to return a shot across the table.

Use the arrow keys to move to return the ball. For an extra powerful shot, hit the space bar.

Archery

Players are up against Yoichi, a Samurai expert marksman in this floating game of archery.

Use the arrow keys to run along the shoreline towards floating archery boards and fire an arrow using the space bar. The challenge is timed so you need to act fast. Hit the auspicious red fans on the water for bonus points.

Skateboarding

With skateboarding making it in to the recent Olympics for the first time this year, it is no surprise to see the sport featuring in Champion Island.

Players can roll around a skate park and perform tricks for a higher score. Use the keys to move and the space bar to perform tricks such as kick flips and nose grabs.

The highest scoring trick is the barrel roll, so be sure to include a few before time runs out.

Synchronised swimming

It’s all about rhythm in the synchronised swimming challenge. Taking place in an underwater kingdom, players need to hit the matching beats in time with the rapid music.

One of the more challenging games, users need to follow the direction arrows on screen and use the corresponding keys to bust the right move. Avoid pressing the keys on the wrong count or Princess Otohime will claim victory.

Climbing

A screenshot from the climbing challenge on Google Doodle Champion Island. Courtesy Google

Speed rules in the climbing challenge as Lucky tries to scale to the top of the mountain without being hit by the objects thrown at her by Fukuro, a ladle-yielding owl champion in the sport.

Use the space bar to leap, and the arrows to move directions. Light up the lanterns as you go to mark a more advanced point of return if you fall off the mountainside.

Rugby

Set on a pitch surrounded by fire, players need to move Lucky and her teammates across the field to try to score a point on the other side. Watch out for the oversized opponents and obstacles such as trees and rocks on the field.

Use the arrow keys for direction and the space bar to pass the ball.

Marathon

Set on one of Japan’s sandy beaches, Lucky races spry tree spirits across 400 metres of shoreline, with players using the arrow keys to stay on the track and to avoid obstacles. Use the space bar to dodge the obstacles.

Players can run off the track but sprinting on sand will logically be slower.

The Google Doodle will be live for the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and players can check-in to complete extra challenges, view new animations and check the leader board standings.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Mobile phone packages comparison

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

