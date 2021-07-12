'Fifa 22' reveal: who is on the cover and when will the new game be released?

It’s one of the most anticipated video game releases of the year, and now EA Sports has revealed more details about Fifa 22.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will once again be the cover athlete, after also being featured on Fifa 21. It marks the first time a player has repeated this feat since Cristiano Ronaldo fronted Fifa 18 and Fifa 19.

The popular series, which comes out with a new game annually, will be released on October 1. It will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Stadia.

In addition to news of its cover star and release date, a gameplay trailer was also unveiled. The clip highlights a new feature for the coming game called HyperMotion Technology.

What is HyperMotion Technology?

On the EA Sports website, it says HyperMotion gameplay technology “elevates every match across every mode in Fifa 22 only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S and Stadia", meaning players will probably need the newest gaming consoles to experience it.

The developer says the new technology is created from the integration of using motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity.

It also says the algorithm the technology uses studied more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, creating new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch.

This means whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion will transform how players move on and off the ball and that gameplay and interactions will feel more realistic for gamers.

What else can gamers expect from 'Fifa 22'?

Fan-favourite modes such as Career, Volta Football, Pro Clubs and Fifa Ultimate Team will make a return.

The game will also have 17,000 players across 700 teams in more than 90 stadiums and 30 leagues.

Fifa 22 is available for pre-order now, with prices starting at $69.99 for the standard edition on PlayStation and XBox.