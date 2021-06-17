E3 2021 Awards: 'Forza Horizon 5' named Overall Most Anticipated Game

Microsoft's Forza Horizon 5 has been named the Most Anticipated Game at the Official E3 2021 Awards.

The photo-realistic racing game, which will be released on Xbox One and PC on November 9, allows players to race in supercars around incredible Mexican landscapes complete with active volcanoes and quaint towns.

The virtual awards ceremony closed this year’s online-only E3, with editors from IGN, PC Gamer, Gamespot, Game Bonfire, GamesRadar+ and IGN China choosing the winners on the night.

They also chose their best presentation from the four-day event, which went to Microsoft for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The acquisition of Bethesda, the video game publisher behind hit gaming titles such as Fallout and Doom, was one of the biggest industry stories of the year.

First held in 1995, the E3 event is highly anticipated by the gaming industry. Short for Electronic Entertainment Exhibition, last year's trade show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

E3 only opened to the public in 2017 after being an industry-only occasion for years, and now hosts some of the world’s biggest video game and console creators who use the platform to unveil new titles and offer other gaming updates.

The full list of other Most Anticipated titles from E3 2021:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Best Presentation: Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Intellivision: Asteroids

Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Future Games Show: Immortality

Square Enix: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox / Bethesda: Halo: Infinite

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45'+1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

THE BIO Ambition: To create awareness among young about people with disabilities and make the world a more inclusive place Job Title: Human resources administrator, Expo 2020 Dubai First jobs: Co-ordinator with Magrudy Enterprises; HR coordinator at Jumeirah Group Entrepreneur: Started his own graphic design business Favourite singer: Avril Lavigne Favourite travel destination: Germany and Saudi Arabia Family: Six sisters

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

