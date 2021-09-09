Marks & Spencer revives St Michael brand for popular retro look

One of Britain's favourite department stores Marks & Spencer is reviving its fashion lines by bringing back the St Michael brand after a surge in popularity for its retro clothing.

Younger fans are snatching up second-hand vintage clothes online and the brand is now being redeveloped for a new audience.

The second-hand items, from the 1960s to the 1990s, are popular among young people – with more than 14,000 St Michael items listed by online sellers such as eBay.

But so far only two items, a £29.50 rugby shirt and a £25 sweatshirt carry the words St Michael in the new fashion line.

M&S said it was “just starting to play with it and test reaction” to the St Michael products after a 21-year absence, under the management of chief executive Steve Rowe and chairman Archie Norman.

“We’re reshaping the future of M&S Clothing with relevant product for how our customers are living and working – sustainably sourced items that offer trusted value,” Richard Price, managing director of M&S Clothing & Home said.

Richard Price of M&S at the company's fashion launch with (L-R) Holly Willoughby, Amber Le Bon and Lilah Parsons. Getty / M&S

“We’ll continue to listen to our customers’ feedback on our ranges. Alongside great products, our customers want a seamless and inspirational shopping experience whether they’re online or in-store and we’re continuing to make changes.”

St Michael began as a brand in the 1920s and was a tribute to company founder Michael Marks.

M&S said in August its transformation programme after Covid lockdowns was “on track” when the company made a strong start to the financial year with a rise in demand for food and online clothes orders.

UK retailers, including M&S, were hit hard at the start of the pandemic when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 and non-essential shops closed, with further lockdowns also hampering demand.

At M&S, a drive to improve the quality of its products, as well as heavy investment in technology and e-commerce, saw the company’s clothing and home division revenue almost double in the 19 weeks to August 14 from the previous year.

It has reshaped its shopping estate, built a venture with online supermarket Ocado and added third-party clothing and footwear brands to its website.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

