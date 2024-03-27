Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's data recorder found as 6 presumed dead in crash

The data recorder for the ship that slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has been recovered as search and rescue operations for six people who fell into the frigid river were suspended.

The six people, who were carrying out maintenance on the bridge at the time of the crash, are presumed dead and efforts will now be focused on the recovery of remains.

The Singapore-flagged ship Dali, which was on its way to Sri Lanka, hit the bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse.

Who are the victims?

Divers on Wednesday were trying to recover the bodies of the workers who fell into the water.

The missing include Miguel Luna, originally from El Salvador, and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, originally from Honduras, according to CNN.

Two Guatemalan men are also among the missing, the country's foreign ministry confirmed.

Three Mexican citizens were on the bridge when it collapsed and one has been rescued, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Dali's data record recovered

Jennifer Homendy, head of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CNN on Wednesday that investigators boarded the ship overnight and recovered the data record.

She described the data record as the ship's “black box”, referring to a plane's flight recorder that monitors performance and any incidents.

“Some investigators boarded late last night to look at the engine room, the bridge and gather any sort of electronics or documentation,” Ms Homendy said.

“We’ve sent that back to our lab to evaluate and begin to develop a timeline of events that led up to the strike on the bridge.”

Biden praises Indian crew

US President Joe Biden praised the crew of the Dali, all Indian citizens, after they sent out a mayday call minutes before the crash impact, saving many lives.

“Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday.

“As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives.”

The Dali is believed to have lost power right before the incident, which shut down the engine and the steering.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore called the crew “heroes” for their actions.

