Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision

A major bridge in the US city of Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship.

The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed the “incident” on the Francis Scott Key Bridge and said traffic was being rerouted.

It later confirmed the bridge was struck by a vessel, and advised drivers to avoid the affected interstate.

The US coastguard also confirmed the collision but did not give further details.

Baltimore Police said they had been notified of a “partial bridge collapse” and workers possibly in the water, the Associated Press reported.

Rescue crews are attempting to save at least seven people from the Patapsco river, Baltimore's fire department confirmed to local radio.

An “unknown number” of vehicles are in the water, it added.

Footage on social media showed the bridge collapsing after being struck by the ship.

The ship collided with the bridge around 1.30am local time, according to media reports, crashing into the water while vehicles were still attempting to cross.

It appeared to be a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, according to data from shipping trackers.

The Dali container ship, which departed Baltimore for Sri Lanka at 1am on Tuesday, was last reported to be “stuck” at the bridge, according to MarineTraffic.

The 2.58km bridge lies on Maryland's Interstate 695, which encircles Baltimore.

It is said to be the longest in Baltimore, and the world's third-longest continuous truss bridge.

In June, a bridge collapsed in Philadelphia after a lorry carrying 8,500 gallons of petrol crashed and caught fire on a major motorway used by about 160,000 people daily.

State authorities declared a state of emergency after the crash, which caused major disruption to traffic on the east coast and required a month of repairs.

Thirteen people were killed in a 2007 bridge collapse in Minnesota.

Investigators said the accident was caused by construction errors, causing the bridge to cave in.

