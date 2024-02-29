Donald Trump disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules

An Illinois state judge on Wednesday barred Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by the former US president.

Ms Porter sided with Illinois voters who said the former president should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its November 5 general election for breaching the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will probably be decided by the US Supreme Court, which heard arguments related to Mr Trump's ballot eligibility on February 8.

Ms Porter said she was holding her decision because she expected his appeal to Illinois' appellate courts, and possibly a ruling from the US Supreme Court.

The advocacy group Free Speech for People, which led the Illinois disqualification case, praised the ruling as a "historic victory".

A campaign representative for Mr Trump, the national frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, said in a statement that this "is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal" against.

Colorado and Maine earlier removed Mr Trump from their state ballots after determining he is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Both decisions are on hold while Mr Trump appeals.

Section 3 bars from public office anyone who took an oath to support the US Constitution and then has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof".

Trump disqualified from standing for President in Colorado

Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, attacked police and swarmed the US Capitol in Washington DC, in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Mr Trump gave an incendiary speech to supporters beforehand, telling them to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell". He then for hours did not act on requests that he urge the mob to stop.

The Supreme Court is considering Mr Trump's challenge to his Colorado disqualification.

The justices in Washington appeared sceptical of the decision during oral arguments in the case, expressing concerns about states taking sweeping action that could affect the national election.