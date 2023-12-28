Michigan Supreme Court says Trump can stay on state's 2024 ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected hearing an appeal that would remove former president Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot.

The state supreme court said it had denied the appeal “because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court”.

Efforts to remove the former president from the Michigan ballot were made under the state's “insurrectionist ban”, which says officials cannot hold future office if they “engaged in insurrection”.

The case was brought by the non-profit group Free Speech for People, which is also trying to keep Mr Trump off the Minnesota primary ballot.

Wednesday's decision comes a week after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled that Mr Trump is ineligible to run for president, a decision that will probably be brought before the US Supreme Court.

The 4-3 decision was the first time in US history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Unlike in Colorado, though, the attempt in Michigan was dismissed based on procedural grounds.

The cases in Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota are among those seeking to prevent another White House run by Mr Trump because of his involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.