Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting leaves one dead and at least 22 injured

One person was killed and almost two dozen injured on Wednesday when gunmen opened fire in Kansas City, Missouri, near a train station close to a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least 22 people have gunshot wounds and one person has died of their injuries, CNN cited Police Chief Stacey Graves as saying.

Two armed people have been taken into custody, police said.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X.

“We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Fans were urged to leave the area as quickly as possible.

Video footage showed a chaotic scene outside the train station as police officers stormed into the building while people who had been attending the Super Bowl celebration scattered for cover.

Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” had been set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St.

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

The Chiefs called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and said that their "hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City".