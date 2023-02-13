Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat Philadelphia Eagles in all-time classic

Kansas City Chiefs became just the second team in Super Bowl history to rally from a deficit of 10 or more points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an all-time classic on Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left and Patrick Mahomes passed for two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Kansas City won their second Super Bowl in four years.

Travis Kelce and Skyy Moore caught touchdown passes, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score and Nick Bolton returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Chiefs.

The Super Bowl LVII title is the third for Kansas City. The Chiefs also won Super Bowl IV (1969 season) and Super Bowl LIV (2019).

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts tied a Super Bowl record with three rushing scores and also passed for one touchdown. Hurts was 27-of-38 passing for 304 yards and rushed for 70 while teaming up with Mahomes as the first pair of Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

Kansas City moved 66 yards on 12 plays for the winning field goal, receiving help from a third-down defensive holding penalty on Philadelphia's James Bradberry. Another key play was a 26-yard scramble by Mahomes, who earlier aggravated his right ankle injury on Kansas City's final offensive snap of the first half.

AJ Brown caught six passes for 96 yards and one touchdown and DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 100 yards for the Eagles.

Teams that trailed by 10 or more points at halftime in the Super Bowl are now 2-26. The New England Patriots were the first team to accomplish it when they recovered from a 25-point hole to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Kansas City took their first lead of the contest at 28-27 when Mahomes completed a five-yard scoring pass to a wide-open Toney with 12:04 left in the game. That also marked the first time Philadelphia had trailed the entire postseason.

The Chiefs then forced a three-and-out and cashed in big when Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return. He fielded the ball at his 30-yard line and started left before reversing to the right with a wall of teammates blocking. He was stopped at the Eagles' five-yard line.

Three plays later, Mahomes had another wide-open target in Moore, who caught the four-yard scoring pass to give Kansas City an eight-point lead with 9:22 remaining.

Philadelphia quickly responded as Hurts connected with Smith on a 45-yard pass to the Chiefs' two-yard line. Hurts scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play and then ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35 with 5:15 left on the clock.

Mahomes reinjured his right ankle when tackled with 1:33 left in the first half but he didn't seem bothered by it when the Chiefs opened the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Pacheco capped the drive with a one-yard run with 9:30 left in the third quarter to pull Kansas City within 24-21.

Philadelphia responded with a 17-play, 60-yard drive that took 7:45. Jake Elliott finished it by booting a 33-yard field goal to give the Eagles a six-point lead with 1:45 left in the period.

Hurts rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one in the first half to give Philadelphia a 24-14 advantage.