US and UK remain prepared for Houthi attacks, US officials say

US and UK air strikes on military positions belonging to Houthi militants in Yemen are expected to diminish the group's capabilities, a senior US administration official said on Thursday, but the nations remain ready for a retaliatory response.

The strikes were launched from air surface and subsurface platforms and destroyed multiple targets in Houthi control, the official told journalists during a call.

The US and UK military action was conducted along with “non-operational support” from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain.

“The US and UK forces that participated in these strikes remain well prepared to defend themselves as well to continue to contribute to the defence of maritime traffic and other military vessels as part of the coalition in the Red Sea,” the official said.

The development comes after US officials warned on Wednesday of consequences after the Iran-backed group's recent drone and missile attack in the Red Sea.

Nearly 20 drones and multiple missiles were launched in multiple salvos directly against US ships on Tuesday, the official said.

Thursday's action is aimed specifically at “disrupting and degrading” the group's capabilities to threaten the global trade and freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical waterways, the US official told reporters.

“This collective response follows one of the largest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea to date earlier this week,” a senior military official added.

The US official went on to say that the selected targets focused specifically on the group's missile, radar and UAV capabilities – essential to its campaign against commercial shipping in international waters.

The Houthis began attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in November, as a response to Israel's war on Gaza.

The Pentagon in December launched an international task force called Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks.

Thursday's action was a demonstration of the shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks, ten countries said in a joint statement.

“Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,” it read.

The joint statement was signed by the US and UK, along with Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, and other countries.

Since mid-November, more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels were launched, it read.

The Houthis said they are targeting Israeli ships, or those bound for Israel, and attacks would continue until Israel stops its bombardment on Gaza.

How could Houthi attacks in the Red Sea affect global trade?

The Houthi maritime attacks had disrupted commercial traffic in one of the world's busiest shipping routes, between Europe and Asia on lanes that accounts for about 15 per cent of the world's shipping trade.

“The Houthis claim their attacks on military and civilian vessels are somehow tied to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, that is completely baseless and illegitimate,” the administration official said.

“They are firing indiscriminately on vessels with global ties – most of the ships that have come under attack have nothing whatsoever to do with this Israel,” the official said.

“There's no justification for these illegal attacks and international waterways.”

These attacks, US officials say, have directly affected cargo and commercial interests of more than 50 countries.

Over a dozen shipping companies have now rerouted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, officials said, increasing shipping and insurance costs with a large impact on the global economy.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the attacks and demanding their immediate halt.