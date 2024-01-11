A Closer Look: What we know about the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Live updates: Follow the latest news onIsrael-Gaza

The conflict between Israel and Gaza is quickly developing into more than a regional crisis, with the Yemeni Houthi militants now launching dozens of attacks on cargo ships transiting through the Red Sea.

As the situation escalates, concern is growing that the attacks will affect the global economy, with ships being re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope and extending their transit time by ten days.

So how long are these attacks likely to continue and how many other countries are getting involved in trying to resolve the situation?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to assistant foreign editor Bob Tollast for more insight into how the situation unfolded and where things could go from here.

Read more

UAE aid for Gaza to be distributed after 10 lorries arrive at Rafah crossing

Lord Cameron worried Israel has broken international law in Gaza

Israel-Gaza war latest – in pictures