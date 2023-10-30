Saudi Defence Minister in Washington to meet US officials

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House on Monday.

Mr Sullivan discussed continuing efforts to strengthen the defence partnership between Washington and Riyadh, the White House said.

Mr Sullivan also “confirmed President [Joe] Biden’s commitment to support the defence of US partners against threats from state and non-state actors, including those backed by Iran".

On Yemen, Mr Sullivan welcomed the “significant de-escalation” of the conflict over the past 18 months and endorsed Saudi-led efforts to end the war.

He and Prince Khalid also discussed the situation in Gaza, following a recent phone call between Mr Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“They affirmed the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza,” the White House said.

“They further emphasised the importance of working towards a sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, building on the work that was already under way between Saudi Arabia and the United States over recent months.”