Revised US resolution explores humanitarian measures for Gaza aid access

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US has revised its draft UN Security Council resolution that focused on Israel's right to self-defence and called for a two-state solution.

The latest four-page text proposal, seen by The National on Sunday, still fails to call for a ceasefire but is open to “exploring additional practical steps such as humanitarian pauses, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives” for ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

A UN diplomat who expressed disappointment told The National it "still reads like a counter-terrorism resolution" rather than a humanitarian aid draft.

On Monday, China, Russia, the UAE, Malta and Switzerland broke silence on the draft, meaning they wanted to negotiate over the final text. China and Russia requested more time, while the UAE, Malta and Switzerland repeated their edits.

Read More US allies voice frustration over veto of Gaza humanitarian resolution at UN

On Saturday, 20 lorries entered Gaza in the first aid shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.

The UN estimates Gaza needs about 100 lorries a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.

The document also expresses its “deepest sympathy and condolences to Palestinian civilians and all other civilians who have lost their lives since 7 October 2023, including at the Al Ahli Hospital on 17 October 2023”.

According to the latest toll from the Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments, carried out in retaliation for the attacks by the militant group.

The original text initially singled out Iran, demanding it "cease the export of all arms and related materials to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region".

The text now calls upon all "states to take practical steps to prevent the export of arms and materiel to armed militias and terrorist groups operating in Gaza, including Hamas".

While the resolution attributes attacks and violence to Hamas, it does not acknowledge Israel's alleged breach of international humanitarian law during military operations.

International humanitarian law is the segment of international law that regulates conduct during times of armed conflict.

The resolution follows the US veto of a Brazil-drafted text on Wednesday, which had called for "humanitarian pauses" in the Israel-Hamas conflict to provide aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration blocked the motion as it made no mention of Israel’s right to defend itself.

It is still not clear when the US plans to put the draft resolution to a vote butto secure adoption, the resolution must garner at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain or France.