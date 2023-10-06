Trump shared nuclear submarine secrets with Australian businessman, reports say

Billionaire Anthony Pratt reportedly divulged the sensitive information to dozens of people

From left, Donald Trump, Anthony Pratt and Australia's then-prime minister Scott Morrison visit Pratt Industries during the plant's opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio in 2019. AFP

The National author image
The National
Oct 06, 2023
Former president Donald Trump reportedly shared apparently classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman shortly after he left office, in a meeting at his Florida private members' club Mar-a-Lago.

ABC News reported Mr Trump allegedly told the billionaire Anthony Pratt the exact number of nuclear warheads US submarines routinely carry, and precisely how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected.

The information was purportedly revealed during a conversation between the pair in April 2021.

ABC said during the conversation, Mr Pratt told the ex-president he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US.

Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times also identified the businessman as Mr Pratt, who heads one of the world's largest packaging companies.

ABC said Mr Pratt later shared details of the US submarines with “scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees and a handful of journalists”.

Sources told the newspaper that Mr Trump's disclosure “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet”.

Federal prosecutors already investigating Mr Trump for holding classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, interviewed Mr Pratt twice about the incident, the reports said.

The billionaire may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Mr Trump in his classified documents trial, due to start in May in Florida.

Aside from the classified documents case, Mr Trump faces three other criminal indictments: one federal, one in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power and another in New York stemming from alleged election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to an adult film star.

Mr Trump is currently on trial in a New York civil case on charges of wildly and fraudulently inflating the value of his assets to get better terms from banks and insurance companies.

Boxes of records stored in a bathroom in the Lake Room at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. AP

Updated: October 06, 2023, 2:02 PM
AustraliaDonald Trump
