Trump to appear in court as New York fraud trial begins

Former US president Donald Trump will appear in a New York court on Monday as the state's civil fraud trial begins against him, his company and his two eldest sons.

“I'm going to court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday night.

He also lashed out against New York Attorney General Letitia James – whose office sued him and his company – as well as the judge overseeing the case.

Ms James brought a lawsuit against Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation last year, accusing them of routinely inflating the value of assets to receive better loans in return.

Judge Arthur Engoron handed her office a major victory last week when he ruled that Mr Trump and his family business deceived banks and others by exaggerating the value of his properties and other assets.

Ms James's office accused Mr Trump of exaggerating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion. She is seeking $250 million in penalties and also wants Mr Trump and his organisation to be banned from conducting business in New York.

In a 35-page ruling last week, Mr Engoron said Mr Trump's defence relied on “bogus arguments” that lived in a “fantasy world, not the real world”.

The ruling could have serious implications for Mr Trump if upheld on appeal. The decision would move some of his companies into receivership.

The former president could also be forced to hand over Trump Tower and other prized properties.

Mr Engoron must also decide on the six remaining claims in Ms James's lawsuit that rest on issues of fraud and conspiracy, among others.

He said the trial could last until December.

The trial is one of several legal challenges complicating Mr Trump's bid to return to the presidency.

He has been indicted four times this year and faces allegations of falsifying business records, retaining classified documents and scheming to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.