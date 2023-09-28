Joe Biden's dog Commander bites another Secret Service employee at White House

President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten another member of the Secret Service, the agency has said.

The dog bit a uniformed officer at the White House at around 8pm on Monday, USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said. The officer was treated on site and is doing fine.

"The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds,” said Elizabether Alexander, first lady Jill Biden's communications director.

READ MORE Presidential pets: 20 White House dogs and cats of years gone by

Ms Alexander said the Bidens are grateful to Secret Service and White House staff “for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe”, according to the Associated Press.

Commander, a purebred German Shepherd who first arrived at the White House in 2021, has attacked Secret Service employees at least 10 times between October 2022 and January. One incident in July required the injured law enforcement officer be admitted to hospital.

The dog was expected to undergo a new round of training after the attack in July.

Commander is the second dog owned by the Bidens to act aggressively towards White House and Secret Service employees. The first dog, a German Shepherd named Major, was eventually sent to Delaware to live with family friends.

Mr Biden received Commander as a gift from his brother James.