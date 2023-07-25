Problem dogs Biden: Family pet Commander accused of biting

Problem pets are hounding US President Joe Biden once again, after his dog Commander was involved in biting incidents, including at the White House – the second time that a family pooch has been accused of nipping staff.

Commander, a German shepherd puppy who first arrived at the bustling White House in 2021, will have to undergo a new round of training after at least 10 incidents, including one that sent a victim to the hospital, US media reported.

In one incident, Jill Biden “couldn't regain control” of the young dog as he charged at a Secret Service staff member, CNN reported.

It was quoting Secret Service emails obtained through Freedom of Information requests by conservative group Judicial Watch.

“I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the staff member wrote in an email.

Ms Biden's representative told CNN the hectic White House was a “unique and often stressful environment for family pets".

The Bidens were working with the Secret Service and building staff on new protocols and training, the representative said.

New pooch moves into the White House

The Bidens' other German shepherd, Major, also had some trouble adapting to life at the White House.

In 2021, he was briefly sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident, and was also sent for more training. He was later sent to live with family friends.

Mr Biden attributed Major's unpresidential behaviour to the way he gets surprised by Secret Service agents and others appearing around every corner in the busy White House complex.

The Bidens also have a cat – a short-haired tabby named Willow.

But although White House cats have been known to gain political cachet – the Clintons' cat, Socks, was photographed at the presidential desk in the Oval Office – they are a much rarer species.

The US presidential mansion has a long and storied history as a pro-dog house. More than 100 have roamed and sniffed its corridors.

In modern times, well-liked presidential dogs have included George H W Bush's English springer spaniel Millie and Barack Obama's Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny.

After all, as Mr Biden's predecessor Harry Truman once famously said, if you want a friend in Washington – get a dog.