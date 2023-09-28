Republicans hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

A Republican-led congressional committee on Thursday held the first hearing in its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over allegations he benefited from his son's business dealings.

In a small, crowded hearing room, the House Oversight Committee was not expected to present any striking new evidence to support Republican assertions that Mr Biden benefited financially during his time as vice president from the ventures of his son Hunter Biden.

“Today, the House Oversight Committee will examine over two dozen pieces of evidence revealing Joe Biden's corruption and abuse of public office,” the Republican chairman of the committee James Comer said in his opening statements.

“This includes emails, text messages, bank records and testimony of Biden business associates."

The hearing was taking place two days before a potential government shutdown, amid an impasse between Republicans and Democrats on how to fund the government over the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

At the start of the hearing, Democratic politicians displayed a screen with a countdown from 62 hours, the time left until the government shuts down.

“If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today but they've got nothing on Joe Biden,” said Jamie Raskin, the senior Democratic congressman on the committee.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer speaks next to ranking member Jamie Raskin during an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Reuters

The committee heard from two legal scholars, a forensic accountant and a former Justice Department tax lawyer.

"I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment," said Georgetown law professor Jonathan Turley, one of the expert witnesses.

"But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden."

At the centre of the investigation are allegations that Mr Biden, who was vice president at the time, pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a company for which his son Hunter was a board member.

This week, Republican officials alleged $250,000 was wired from China, listing Mr Biden's home in Delaware.

“Biden also lied to the American people about his family making money from China,” Mr Comer said.

Democratic leaders say Republicans have no concrete evidence of any wrongdoing by Mr Biden.

They say their efforts to impeach Mr Biden are a politically motivated ploy aimed at undermining his re-election campaign next year, and at propping up Republican front-runner Donald Trump – the former president who was impeached twice and is facing four indictments.

On Thursday, Democratic officials said Hunter Biden shares the residence with his father and was receiving payments from numerous countries as part of his work.

It is highly unlikely that the Senate, where Democrats hold a two-seat majority, would vote in favour of removing Mr Biden from office.