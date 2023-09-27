US to allow Israelis to enter country without a visa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday announced the designation of Israel into the visa waiver programme.

The decision, which Israel's Foreign Ministry had said was expected, is a boost for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government, whose relations with Washington have been strained over its judiciary overhaul plan and its policies towards the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

“Israel’s entry into the visa waiver programme and the stringent requirements it entails will make both of our nations more secure,” a joint statement by Mr Blinken and Mr Mayorkas said.

For admission to the programme that allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days without a visa, Washington requires countries to meet requirements on issues such as counter-terrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security and border management.

Countries must give equal treatment to all US travellers, regardless of other passports they hold.

In Israel's case, it means free passage for Palestinian-Americans at its airports and on journeys within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Some Palestinians have protested against Israel's entry into the VWP, citing what they say are decades of discriminatory treatment of Arab-Americans and harassment at Israel's borders.

In a pilot period since July 20, Israel has eased access for Palestinian-Americans through its borders and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Between 45,000 and 60,000 Palestinian-Americans live in the West Bank, a US official estimated. An Israeli official put the figure lower, saying that of 70,000 to 90,000 Palestinian Americans worldwide, 15,000 to 20,000 are West Bank residents.

There are 40 countries in the VWP, with nations added infrequently, Croatia being the most recent in 2021.

A group of 15 US senators wrote to Mr Blinken on September 8, raising serious concerns that Israel was not in compliance with requirements for reciprocal treatment of all US citizens.

In August 2021, the White House said it was working with Israel towards its inclusion in the VWP.