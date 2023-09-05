Blinken speaks to Israeli and Palestinian leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday amid a push by Washington to broker a deal aimed at normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Blinken “reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and US commitment to Israel’s security”.

According to a readout of the conversation, the two men also discussed “expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran”.

The Secretary of State also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The Secretary and President Abbas discussed their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability,” State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The timing of the two calls comes as the US appears to be ramping up efforts to help establish relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I wouldn't describe [the calls] as run-of-the-mill or routine,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“He speaks with these leaders occasionally, but not every month, but it also does not portend any imminent breakthrough or action with respect to the question of normalisation.”

Mr Sullivan added that the calls were “an important moment for a check-in at a high level”.

President Joe Biden's administration has made it clear that helping the two regional powers normalise relations is a priority ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

A US delegation led by Brett McGurk, White House co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is travelling to the Gulf this week, the latest in a series of trips to Saudi Arabia that administration officials have made.

While in Riyadh, Mr McGurk is scheduled to meet senior Palestinian officials, Mr Sullivan said.

“He will speak to the Palestinians about the whole range of issues relative to the Israeli-Palestinian file,” Mr Sullivan said.

“Normalisation will be one of the topics on the agenda, but it's not the main thrust of this trip.”

Riyadh has long maintained that it will not pursue normalisation with Israel until progress towards peace with the Palestinians is achieved.