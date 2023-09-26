Biden to join UAW picket line in presidential first

Joe Biden will join United Auto Workers (UAW) on the picket line in the Detroit area of Michigan on Tuesday in what will be the first time any US president has stood in solidarity with people who are on strike.

During his term, Mr Biden has considered himself to be the most pro-union president in the nation's history.

Previous presidents have mostly tried to act as mediators without directly joining a strike, but Mr Biden has gone away from that trend. Mr Biden was a vocal supporter of workers at Amazon facilities and most recently voiced his support for striking screenwriters after they reached tentative agreement with studios.

Since UAW went on strike 12 days ago, Mr Biden has thrust the presidency's support behind workers. The president has said that Detroit's Big Three – Ford, Stellantis and GM – have not shared record profits with their employees.

“He has made it very, very clear that he supports union workers. He supports the UAW workers,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden has been pleased that UAW and Detroit's Big Three have continued to engage in negotiations and that he believes it can end in a “win-win agreement”.

“But he’s always going to stand on the side of workers,” she said.

UAW president Shawn Fain is expected to join Mr Biden on the picket line, Reuters reported.

But with Republican 2024 front-runner Donald Trump also scheduled to address union workers, the trip gives Mr Biden a chance to bolster his pro-union credentials in the run-up to the presidential election.

UAW workers picket outside a Stellantis plant in Center Line, Michigan. Reuters

The former president's visit also did not effect Mr Biden's decision to stand in solidarity with UAW workers, Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The UAW is seeking better pay for its members, as well as pension benefits and more time off. The union is also looking to end the tiered employment system where newer workers receive less pay and fewer benefits.

It also wants to protect workers by securing the right to strike against potential auto plant closures as the industry shifts to electric vehicles.

The White House did not say if Mr Biden's trip meant that he supports UAW's current demands – a 40 per cent pay increase and 32-hour work week.

The UAW's endorsement of Mr Biden helped him clinch Michigan in the 2020 election, which Mr Biden won in the previous cycle.

The union has so far declined to endorse any 2024 candidate.