Houston police bulldoze house in stand-off with gunman

Police in Houston have used a bulldozer to knock down sections of a house after he allegedly shot three officers and took refuge in the building.

Two officers were reportedly shot by the gunman during a traffic stop while a third was shot in pursuit hours later.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified Terran Green as the suspected gunman and said the officers who had been shot were in stable condition in hospital.

“Enroute to the 11500 blk of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School. Preliminary: Suspect Green possibly barricaded at the location. Shots were fired; two law enforcement officers shot,” Mr Gonzalez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Gonzalez said police were hoping to end the stand-off peacefully.

Local media showed video footage from the scene where the armoured bulldozer knocked down the front sections of the house where the gunman was believed to be hiding.

An armoured police vehicle was seen nearby, as well as a small drone hovering around the house.

Police said a man in the house had fired on officers as they called on him to surrender. It remains unclear whether he has been apprehended.

Local Fox News correspondent Matthew Seedorf said there was a "massive" police presence in the area.

"All roads are blocked off within about a half mile of where it’s believed Terran Green has barricaded himself inside a home," he wrote on X.