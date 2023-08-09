FBI shoot and kill man suspected of threatening President Biden

Agency was serving a warrant after the suspect referenced a 'presidential assassination' and threatened other public officials

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant at the home of Craig Robertson in Provo, Utah.
AP
Aug 09, 2023
A Utah man accused of making threats against US President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the President was expected to land in the state on Wednesday, authorities said.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant at the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6.15am, the FBI said in a statement.

Mr Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah later on Wednesday.

The shooting is under review by the FBI.

Court documents allege Mr Robertson referenced a “presidential assassination” and also claim threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” authorities say Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings.

Mr Biden is in the middle of a trip to the western US. He spent Wednesday in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers.

Updated: August 09, 2023, 9:19 PM
