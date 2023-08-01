Trump charged over efforts to overturn 2020 election results

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday was charged over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his activities during the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The indictment has been handed down by the grand jury in the case.

According to NBC, Mr Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the US “by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election”; conspiracy to impede the January 6 congressional proceeding; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

The Trump case has been assigned to US District Judge Tanya S Chutkan.

The charges stem from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into allegations Mr Trump sought to reverse his loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Before the indictment was handed down, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform that he had expected to be indicted.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favourite President,” he wrote.

There are also six unnamed and unindicted co-conspirators in the indictment.

Under the first count of conspiracy to defraud the US, federal prosecutors argue that once violence began at the Capitol on January 6, Mr Trump inflamed the situation by making baseless claims of election fraud.

"As violence ensued, the defendant and co-conspirators exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince members of Congress to further delay the certification based on those claims," the indictment states.

The charges make for the second federal indictment issued by Mr Smith against the leading Republican presidential candidate.

He is the first US president – former or sitting – to face federal criminal charges.

The Department of Justice appointed Mr Smith as an independent special counsel to oversee investigations related to the former president shortly after Mr Trump announced his White House bid in November 2022.

Since then, a grand jury in Florida issued dozens of criminal charges over Mr Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency ended – to which he pleaded not guilty in June.

Following Mr Trump's loss to Joe Biden was announced in November 2020, he asserted that the election was stolen from him. His claims remain unsubstantiated.

A bipartisan House of Representatives panel investigated Mr Trump's part in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol and held historic public hearings on their findings.

The panel recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Mr Trump, including incitement of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the US.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters violently attempted to impede the congressional certification of Mr Biden' victory at the Capitol shortly after Mr Trump held a speech during which he told the crowd to “fight like hell”.

Seven people, including police officers, died in connection to the insurrection, and another 140 police officers were injured in the attack.

More than 1,000 people have been charged as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the day's events.